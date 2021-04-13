Going Callingless

by

A few months ago I made a decision. I will not be accepting any more church callings. I am currently Executive Secretary, and my plan was to continue until the Bishop was released, and then not accept any new callings. His five-year anniversary is coming up this fall, so I assumed it would happen then. But our stake was reorganized on Sunday, and he was called into the new stake presidency as a counselor, so that accelerated things a bit. Below is the text I sent him after the conference on Sunday:

“[Name], congratulations on the new calling!

I haven’t talked to you about this, but it has been my intention to ride with you until you are released as Bishop, and then I need to be released at the same time. I will not be accepting any more church callings due to my physical limitations (very poor vision due to glaucoma and poor hearing). I will be happy to give a prayer or to give the occasional talk (as long as I have enough lead time to memorize any text I want to use without having to read over the pulpit).

My vision in my left eye is blurry; that’s mostly a helper eye. My vision in my right eye is poor. I can only read by removing my glasses and sticking the text about three inches from my right eye.

I realize that not having a calling may seem unusual in our do it yourself church. But that is the price of my continued active engagement.”

The Bishop was understanding and a good sport about it. It’s not a done deal yet but that is what’s going to happen.

Callings are important in the Church from two directions. First, as a lay church, we need people to fulfill callings to get all the work done. Second, active engagement tends to have the effect of tying people to the institution.

But there also has to be room for some people like myself to just be parishioners without having a calling.

I of course have held callings my entire life. I once had a bishop who tried to groom me for leadership, so he called me as an EQP and then as Executive Secretary. (The leadership bit didn’t really take.) But most of my callings in the church have been teaching: four tours of duty in GD, a long stint as the stake institute teacher, EQ instructor, youth SS teacher, etc. One might think that I could still teach even with my limited physical abilities. But the last couple of times I subbed I had real problems. One sister was making a long comment, and she spoke so quickly and softly that I couldn’t understand a single word she was saying. I panicked trying to figure out how to finesse my response when she stopped speaking. I think I said something general and moved on, but that made me realize I have no business standing in front of a church classroom anymore.

It has been hard to acclimate to my physical limitations. I’m tall and trim (6’5”, 225), I work out, I still have brown in my hair. But there are some things I just can’t do well anymore. Jana recently recommended a TV series on Netflix about an Orthodox Jewish family, which sounded right up my alley, so I gave it a try. I didn’t last five minutes because it was in Hebrew with subtitles, and the subtitles were too fast for me and kept appearing on different parts of the screen. I just have to accept that I’m getting older and there is stuff I can no longer do. And one of those things I can no longer do is hold a calling. I realize it’s not in the church model for people to be only passive parishioners. But if you want me to keep coming to church, you’re going to have to accept me that way.